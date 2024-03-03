Sign up
187 / 365
Cley windmill
Cley (pronounced like eye) windmill in Cley next to the Sea in Norfolk UK. I'm loving living here, it is so picturesque
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, recently moved to Norfolk in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery and random things...
Tags
#windmill
,
#coast
,
#coastal
