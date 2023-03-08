Previous
Next
I saw these and thought of you! by pammyjoy
67 / 365

I saw these and thought of you!

A surprise present from my housemate, I saw these and thought of you so I had to buy them. I love it when people do that!
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
62 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I have a home in Bulgaria and...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise