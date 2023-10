Rampside Hall aka 12 Chimneys

Rampside Hall is a Grade 1 listed building in the Barrow in Furness area. Built in the late 16th century and known locally as the 12 apostles. Local legend has it that a young man wanted to marry but her father would only give permission if the man built a house with 12 chimneys. He obliged and each wedding anniversary, locals would see smoke coming from all 12 chimneys. In the more recent past, smoke would be seen from all 12 on Christmas morning.