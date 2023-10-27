Previous
View across the bay by pammyjoy
114 / 365

View across the bay

The view towards the Lake District fells are always impressive from wherever I stand. This shot is from the coast road Ulverston Cumbria UK
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Pammy Joy

@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
gorgeous landscape capture fav!
October 27th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful layers
October 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful scene and wonderful layers.
October 27th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
October 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely landscape!
October 27th, 2023  
