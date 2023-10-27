Sign up
114 / 365
View across the bay
The view towards the Lake District fells are always impressive from wherever I stand. This shot is from the coast road Ulverston Cumbria UK
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Tags
#mountains
,
#lakedistrict
,
#cumbria
,
#fells
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
gorgeous landscape capture fav!
October 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful layers
October 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful scene and wonderful layers.
October 27th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
October 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely landscape!
October 27th, 2023
