137 / 365
Teasels
I love the contrast between the teasels, the blue sky (such a rarity here) and the red berries
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
#bluesky
#berries
#teasels
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Impressive detail and colors. I love the pov
November 20th, 2023
