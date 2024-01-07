Sign up
Reflections
I'm loving the sunsets we are having here on the cold sunny days. The sky has been beautiful shades of red, orange and yellow.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Pammy Joy
@pammyjoy
63 year old lifer social worker, currently working in Barrow in Furness Cumbria in the UK. I like to photograph archways, scenery...
Views
4
365
Galaxy S23 Ultra
7th January 2024 3:55pm
#yellow
#sunset
#cumbria
#walneyisland
