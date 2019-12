Happy new year from the Kings Head, Llangennith

Happy new year to all my friends here on 365. Joining 365 was the best thing I did in 2019 even though I didn't manage to post every day. I have thoroughly enjoyed viewing all the pictures and l have learned a lot from fellow members about photography and the diverse lifestyles from around the world.



My resolution for 2020 is to post every day so wish me luck!