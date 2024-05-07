Previous
Forget me nots by pattyblue
Photo 988

Forget me nots

Making a nice cloud in the cemetery. I went looking for bluebells but I thought these looked nice with the copper beech trees coming into leaf.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Magical capture! Pretty little blue blooms.
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise