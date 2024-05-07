Sign up
Previous
Photo 988
Forget me nots
Making a nice cloud in the cemetery. I went looking for bluebells but I thought these looked nice with the copper beech trees coming into leaf.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
2nd May 2024 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
forget
,
nots
Mags
ace
Magical capture! Pretty little blue blooms.
May 8th, 2024
