Happy by pattyblue
This shot isn’t great with the busy background but it just made me feel so uplifted watching the little bee bouncing around the wallflowers.
6th May 2024

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Wow! That's one big bee! Great shot.
May 7th, 2024  
