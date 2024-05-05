Previous
Ivy leaved toadflax by pattyblue
Photo 986

Ivy leaved toadflax

Growing up a canal bridge.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
*lynn ace
great 1/2 and 1/2 ... the halves couldn't be more different
May 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a beautiful patch of wildflowers.
May 6th, 2024  
