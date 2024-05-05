Sign up
Previous
Photo 986
Ivy leaved toadflax
Growing up a canal bridge.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
2nd May 2024 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
,
nomowmay-24
*lynn
ace
great 1/2 and 1/2 ... the halves couldn't be more different
May 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a beautiful patch of wildflowers.
May 6th, 2024
