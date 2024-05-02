Previous
Incoming by pattyblue
Photo 983

Incoming

A carder bee and nettle.
There were lots of bees about today, there seemed to be constant humming going on around me on my walk. It was so nice.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
