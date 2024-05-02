Sign up
Photo 983
A carder bee and nettle.
There were lots of bees about today, there seemed to be constant humming going on around me on my walk. It was so nice.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
3
365
iPhone 13 mini
2nd May 2024 12:06pm
Public
nomowmay-24
