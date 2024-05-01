Sign up
Previous
Photo 982
Bluebell carpet
The main reason for our outing yesterday was to find some bluebells.
This is Austy Wood near Henley in Arden and they were out in force.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
30th April 2024 2:03pm
Tags
mayhalf-2024
,
nomowmay-24
Martyn Drage
Nice, looks lovely
May 1st, 2024
Karen
ace
What a gorgeous carpet! Beautiful scene. The combination of colours is lovely.
May 1st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
You found them. That is such a beautiful blue carpet.
May 1st, 2024
