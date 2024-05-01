Previous
Bluebell carpet by pattyblue
Photo 982

Bluebell carpet

The main reason for our outing yesterday was to find some bluebells.
This is Austy Wood near Henley in Arden and they were out in force.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Martyn Drage
Nice, looks lovely
May 1st, 2024  
Karen ace
What a gorgeous carpet! Beautiful scene. The combination of colours is lovely.
May 1st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
You found them. That is such a beautiful blue carpet.
May 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise