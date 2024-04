Before and after

Three weeks ago we walked through the pretty town of Wootton Wawen on our way to the canal to continue the next leg of our route.

We passed this pub on the way to the train station and I took this shot of the man sign writing the name on the wall.

We were here again today to walk from here to Henley in Arden via a bluebell wood and passed by the pub again. The sign was finished and a bull had been added. All ready for summer and the tourists.