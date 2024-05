Comfrey

There is an ongoing project in Lichfield to restore a small stretch of canal that has been lost to time and development.

We visit here once a year to see how the work is coming along and to enjoy the wildlife that has taken over the site.

The work is going very slowly as it is all done by volunteers but I like to think we will see it finished in our lifetime.

Lots of comfrey in flower here making nice curls.