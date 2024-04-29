St Peter’s church Wootton Wawen

On the way to the woods yesterday we came to this church and ummed and ahhed about going in. We decided we would as we probably wouldn’t be back here again and we were so glad that we did!

It is the oldest Saxon church in Warwickshire and had a small exhibition inside detailing the various features.

Here are a few highlights that took my interest.

We spent a good hour or so here looking round and we were also trying to find two graves in the cemetery with our family name but without success.



Top left. Original mediaeval stained glass kept and added to the restored window



Middle left. Ancient graffiti from 1450 carved into the effigy of John Harewell, a knight who died in 1422



Top right. St Peter’s church dating from the early 11th century.



Bottom. Francis Smith, Lord of the manor of Wootton who died 1605. A very elaborate monument that looked somehow out of place in this old building.