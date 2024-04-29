Previous
St Peter’s church Wootton Wawen by pattyblue
Photo 980

St Peter’s church Wootton Wawen

On the way to the woods yesterday we came to this church and ummed and ahhed about going in. We decided we would as we probably wouldn’t be back here again and we were so glad that we did!
It is the oldest Saxon church in Warwickshire and had a small exhibition inside detailing the various features.
Here are a few highlights that took my interest.
We spent a good hour or so here looking round and we were also trying to find two graves in the cemetery with our family name but without success.

Top left. Original mediaeval stained glass kept and added to the restored window

Middle left. Ancient graffiti from 1450 carved into the effigy of John Harewell, a knight who died in 1422

Top right. St Peter’s church dating from the early 11th century.

Bottom. Francis Smith, Lord of the manor of Wootton who died 1605. A very elaborate monument that looked somehow out of place in this old building.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fabulous collage and narrative. Such an interesting church. Fav
May 1st, 2024  
