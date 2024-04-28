Sign up
Previous
Photo 979
Speckled wood
I got home from shopping and this little dude was on my wall.
Small pleasures..
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
26th April 2024 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
speckled
Lesley
ace
Oh wow. Fabulous detail.
April 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful macro!
April 29th, 2024
