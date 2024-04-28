Previous
Speckled wood by pattyblue
Photo 979

Speckled wood

I got home from shopping and this little dude was on my wall.
Small pleasures..
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh wow. Fabulous detail.
April 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful macro!
April 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise