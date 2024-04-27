Sign up
Previous
Photo 978
Heron
The heron lost his nerve as I walked towards him on the towpath.
I managed to get this quick shot of him taking off.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
26th April 2024 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heron
Babs
ace
Nice timing what a great silhouette.
April 29th, 2024
Diane
ace
I love the reflection!
April 29th, 2024
