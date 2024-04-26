Previous
Rusty oil drums by pattyblue
Rusty oil drums

I walked along a dodgy bit of the canal today and saw that a bit of the fence had broken so being nosy I went for a look and found a dump site of old rusty drums.
I thought these would fit the EOTB challenge.
Pat

