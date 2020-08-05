Sign up
Still going
My sister commented last week that the poppies seem to be going on and on this year and I had to agree.
I found this wild one growing in an unused area in my garden today. I think this is the last flower but I thought it deserved a shot.
5th August 2020
Pat Thacker
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE
Taken
5th August 2020 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
