Photo 723
Early bee
The first bee I’ve seen this year. I didn’t really spot him at first as I was focussed on the patterns on the crocus but seeing him lifted my spirits as it made me feel like Spring is just around the corner.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
3
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
725
photos
83
followers
83
following
198% complete
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool capture!
February 28th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Wow, he is awake early!
February 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Amazing macro!
February 28th, 2023
