Early bee by pattyblue
Photo 723

Early bee

The first bee I’ve seen this year. I didn’t really spot him at first as I was focussed on the patterns on the crocus but seeing him lifted my spirits as it made me feel like Spring is just around the corner.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool capture!
February 28th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Wow, he is awake early!
February 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Amazing macro!
February 28th, 2023  
