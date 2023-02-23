Previous
Zig zag by pattyblue
Photo 723

Zig zag

We went on a walk around Shustoke reservoir last week and came across this little weir making a nice pattern in the landscape.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
