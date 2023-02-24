Sign up
Photo 724
Little railway bridge
On our walk in Shustoke, we followed railway tracks for a while and came to this little bridge.
My sister is at the other end explaining to me how the grip bars work.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
for2023
Mags
ace
Nice POV and great subject!
February 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and scene, how wonderful that you discovered it together.
February 28th, 2023
