Little railway bridge by pattyblue
Little railway bridge

On our walk in Shustoke, we followed railway tracks for a while and came to this little bridge.

My sister is at the other end explaining to me how the grip bars work.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Nice POV and great subject!
February 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and scene, how wonderful that you discovered it together.
February 28th, 2023  
