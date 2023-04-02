Previous
Next
Bumble bee 2 by pattyblue
Photo 738

Bumble bee 2

I couldn’t resist another one. I stood watching him for a while and he wiped the pollen off his eyes and then got back down to business.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise