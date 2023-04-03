Sign up
Photo 739
First bluebells
Just one clump so far in the wood today.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
first
,
bluebells
