Tulips
It was a gorgeous day today, warm and sunny and the tulips were looking like happy stars in the sunshine.
4th April 2023
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
tulips
Mags
ace
Wow! I've never seen anything like them before!
April 4th, 2023
