Hanami by pattyblue
Photo 741

Hanami

Or Japanese flower viewing.

I went on my own little Hanami with a picnic to enjoy the magnolias in Perry Hall Park. Well I say picnic, it was a take away coffee and a bag of quavers but it was lovely sitting peacefully on a bench under these blooms.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
203% complete

Mags ace
Beautiful capture and sounds like a nice way to enjoy the viewing.
April 6th, 2023  
