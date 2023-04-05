Sign up
Photo 741
Hanami
Or Japanese flower viewing.
I went on my own little Hanami with a picnic to enjoy the magnolias in Perry Hall Park. Well I say picnic, it was a take away coffee and a bag of quavers but it was lovely sitting peacefully on a bench under these blooms.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
hanami
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and sounds like a nice way to enjoy the viewing.
April 6th, 2023
