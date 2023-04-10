Previous
Next
Noodles by pattyblue
Photo 746

Noodles

This noodle bar is on my local high street but I’ve yet to see it open. I’m quite pleased in a way as I got this shot of the shutter for the b&w challenge.

10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A fun entry for challenge
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise