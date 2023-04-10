Sign up
Photo 746
Noodles
This noodle bar is on my local high street but I’ve yet to see it open. I’m quite pleased in a way as I got this shot of the shutter for the b&w challenge.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
bw-79
Dawn
ace
A fun entry for challenge
April 11th, 2023
