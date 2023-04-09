Sign up
Photo 745
Park life
Another shot from Perry Hall park last week.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
3rd April 2023 12:37pm
life
,
park
Mags
ace
Wow! Is that a nest for the swan? Wonderful capture!
April 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow that is quite a nest. No wonder the swan looks so proud
April 10th, 2023
Pat
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags, yes it is, sorry should have said in my narrative. She was asleep but perked up as I crept closer. I felt bad for disturbing her.
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wow a big nest for a big bird fabulous
April 10th, 2023
