Happiness is by pattyblue
Photo 744

Happiness is

A blossom tree on a warm spring day.

The first time I ventured out without a coat this year, so nice.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
A lovely view framed by your blooming tree and its shadow. =)
April 9th, 2023  
