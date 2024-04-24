Previous
Tunnel reflections by pattyblue
Tunnel reflections

Anyway up.
The water was super still in the tunnel today.
This is the Grand Union canal at Spaghetti Junction, sections of which are currently to be seen in episodes of This Town on TV.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
amyK ace
Well spotted
April 28th, 2024  
