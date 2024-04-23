Sign up
Photo 974
Star city
Reflections in the canal of one of the buildings in the Star city entertainment complex.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
976
photos
104
followers
105
following
267% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
26th April 2024 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
star
Babs
ace
I love this one what a great reflection, it makes an excellent abstract. fav.
April 28th, 2024
amyK
ace
This is cool; great reflection capture
April 28th, 2024
