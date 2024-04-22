Previous
Little hats by pattyblue
Photo 973

Little hats

I like how the pine tree flowers break through their skins and look like they are all wearing little hats.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Dave ace
Nicely composed close-up
April 27th, 2024  
