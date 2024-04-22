Sign up
Photo 973
Little hats
I like how the pine tree flowers break through their skins and look like they are all wearing little hats.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
24th April 2024 12:18pm
Tags
little
,
hats
Dave
ace
Nicely composed close-up
April 27th, 2024
