Photo 748
Handbags and glad rags
Just a little slice of life in Birmingham’s Rag Market.
I’d been there to get my watch strap changed and spotted this stall holder chatting away to a shopper.
I love the colours and hustle and bustle of the place and try to visit a few times a year.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
748
photos
83
followers
83
following
204% complete
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
11th April 2023 10:08am
Tags
and
,
glad
,
handbags
,
rags
Corinne C
ace
Nicely composed and so many details!
April 13th, 2023
