Handbags and glad rags by pattyblue
Handbags and glad rags

Just a little slice of life in Birmingham’s Rag Market.
I’d been there to get my watch strap changed and spotted this stall holder chatting away to a shopper.
I love the colours and hustle and bustle of the place and try to visit a few times a year.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Nicely composed and so many details!
April 13th, 2023  
