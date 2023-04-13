Previous
Horsetail by pattyblue
Horsetail

Lacking inspiration today, it was too cold and windy to hang about so this horsetail is the best that I could come up with.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Dawn ace
How interesting Pat I’ve not heard of these
April 14th, 2023  
