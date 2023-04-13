Sign up
Photo 749
Horsetail
Lacking inspiration today, it was too cold and windy to hang about so this horsetail is the best that I could come up with.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
1
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
13th April 2023 2:00pm
Tags
horsetail
Dawn
ace
How interesting Pat I’ve not heard of these
April 14th, 2023
