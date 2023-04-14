Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 750
Puddle bubble selfies
On my walk today I got caught in a heavy shower and took this shot of the rain making bubbles in a puddle.
When I looked at this later I smiled when I saw myself reflected in all the bubbles.
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
750
photos
83
followers
83
following
205% complete
View this month »
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubble
,
puddle
,
selfies
Dawn
ace
Great spotting Pat fav
April 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great abstract. Reminded me of the mud pools at
Rotorua in New Zealand.
April 14th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great capture of those nice puddle patterns
April 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Rotorua in New Zealand.