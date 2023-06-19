Sign up
Photo 815
Gazanias
Bude village green had a lovely display of gazanias in many colours.
For the b&w challenge
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
817
photos
92
followers
90
following
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
19th June 2023 2:09pm
bw-81
Mags
ace
Fantastic contrasts. Gorgeous capture!
June 27th, 2023
