Previous
Photo 837
Crickhowell
We stopped at Crickhowell on our way to Hay on Wye. A pretty little town even in the rain.
The speed limit in Wales is now 20mph so it took a bit of getting used to having to drive so slowly.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
830
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
5
2
2
365
iPhone 13 mini
21st September 2023 12:24pm
crickhowell
Corinne C
ace
What a beautifully composed capture!
September 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
20mph? I would get so impatient, but it's a gorgeous scene.
September 22nd, 2023
