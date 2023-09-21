Previous
Crickhowell

We stopped at Crickhowell on our way to Hay on Wye. A pretty little town even in the rain.
The speed limit in Wales is now 20mph so it took a bit of getting used to having to drive so slowly.
Corinne C ace
What a beautifully composed capture!
September 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
20mph? I would get so impatient, but it's a gorgeous scene.
September 22nd, 2023  
