A lovely walk by pattyblue
A lovely walk

We did a circular walk around Talgarth today. The weather was perfect and the scenery was just delightful.
Stretched our legs, got lungfuls of fresh air and finished off with a nice meal back in Hay at our favourite pub.
Pat

Corinne C ace
Great perspective
September 23rd, 2023  
