Photo 838
A lovely walk
We did a circular walk around Talgarth today. The weather was perfect and the scenery was just delightful.
Stretched our legs, got lungfuls of fresh air and finished off with a nice meal back in Hay at our favourite pub.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Tags
landscape-61
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective
September 23rd, 2023
