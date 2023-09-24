Sign up
Photo 839
Berry swirl
The hedgerows along the country lanes were packed full of berries on our walk yesterday. These are black bryony I think.
I don’t think the birds will be hungry this winter.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
23rd September 2023 11:12am
berry
swirl
