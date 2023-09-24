Previous
Berry swirl by pattyblue
The hedgerows along the country lanes were packed full of berries on our walk yesterday. These are black bryony I think.
I don’t think the birds will be hungry this winter.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Pat

I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
