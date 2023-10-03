Previous
Fire! by pattyblue
Fire!

A bit of drama on my walk today as this small lorry went on fire.
I stood back watching the scene and nearly jumped out of my skin when the tyre exploded.

For the b&w challenge.
Diana ace
Such a wonderful and dramatic capture! amazing to see all that smoke billowing.
October 3rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Blimey that was a bit of excitement
October 3rd, 2023  
Michelle
Great action capture
October 3rd, 2023  
