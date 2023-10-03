Sign up
Previous
Photo 840
Fire!
A bit of drama on my walk today as this small lorry went on fire.
I stood back watching the scene and nearly jumped out of my skin when the tyre exploded.
For the b&w challenge.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
3
2
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
3rd October 2023 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-84
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful and dramatic capture! amazing to see all that smoke billowing.
October 3rd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Blimey that was a bit of excitement
October 3rd, 2023
Michelle
Great action capture
October 3rd, 2023
