Photo 841
A little bit of Paris
In Wolverhampton.
It was a dull damp day so this cheerful looking bar was a welcome sight even with the faded roses.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
1
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags
ace
Lovely pink and blue with those faded roses. =)
October 16th, 2023
