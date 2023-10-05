Previous
A little bit of Paris by pattyblue
Photo 841

A little bit of Paris

In Wolverhampton.

It was a dull damp day so this cheerful looking bar was a welcome sight even with the faded roses.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Pat

Mags ace
Lovely pink and blue with those faded roses. =)
October 16th, 2023  
