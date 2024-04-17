Previous
Buzzer midge by pattyblue
Photo 968

Buzzer midge

I quite like the face on this little buzzer midge but I wouldn’t want one in my bedroom.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
I love this composition with the little insect in its environment
April 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great shot! Do they make noise?
April 18th, 2024  
Pat
@marlboromaam thanks and yes, a little whining sound that keeps you awake for hours 😬
April 18th, 2024  
