Something different by pattyblue
Something different

I wanted to get a decent bluebell photo today which was a bit different.
I found these growing through holly leaves and I thought yep, that’ll do nicely.
Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
