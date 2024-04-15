Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 966
Flowerpots
Old flowerpots in an old shed.
Answering the call out for the mundane challenge.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
966
photos
102
followers
103
following
264% complete
View this month »
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-flowerpot
Judith Johnson
ace
All very nicely sorted and dislayed. A terrific shot for the challenge
April 15th, 2024
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Oh, I love this! All those circles and the light's so pleasing! Good luck with the challenge!
April 15th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
interesting how they are laying down, makes great shapes
April 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent entry!
April 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close