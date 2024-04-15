Previous
Flowerpots by pattyblue
Photo 966

Flowerpots

Old flowerpots in an old shed.
Answering the call out for the mundane challenge.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
All very nicely sorted and dislayed. A terrific shot for the challenge
April 15th, 2024  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Oh, I love this! All those circles and the light's so pleasing! Good luck with the challenge!
April 15th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
interesting how they are laying down, makes great shapes
April 15th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent entry!
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise