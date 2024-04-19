Previous
Coffee break by pattyblue
Coffee break

This is all I’ve got for today. Doing a bit of shopping and took this lady in the coffee shop.
19th April 2024

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Corinne C ace
Great shot. The wall paper created a contrast that allow the viewer to concentrate on the lady
April 20th, 2024  
