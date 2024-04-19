Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 970
Coffee break
This is all I’ve got for today. Doing a bit of shopping and took this lady in the coffee shop.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
970
photos
104
followers
104
following
265% complete
View this month »
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
19th April 2024 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
break
Corinne C
ace
Great shot. The wall paper created a contrast that allow the viewer to concentrate on the lady
April 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close