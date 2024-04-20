Previous
Leopard’s bane by pattyblue
Leopard’s bane

And a slightly wonky bug hotel. I tried to straighten it but then the bricks were out of line so wonky it has to be.

20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Babs ace
I love the bug hotel. I don't suppose the bugs will mind if it is wonky, I think it is gorgeous. I hope it gets lots of visitors.
April 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
So pretty!
April 21st, 2024  
