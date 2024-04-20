Sign up
Photo 971
Leopard's bane
And a slightly wonky bug hotel. I tried to straighten it but then the bricks were out of line so wonky it has to be.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
971
photos
104
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
Taken: 16th April 2024 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bane
,
leopard’s
Babs
ace
I love the bug hotel. I don't suppose the bugs will mind if it is wonky, I think it is gorgeous. I hope it gets lots of visitors.
April 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
So pretty!
April 21st, 2024
