Photo 841
Last of the dandelions
Taken on Monday on the last warm afternoon before this cold spell started.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
2
1
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
842
photos
93
followers
91
following
230% complete
View this month »
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
9th October 2023 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
of
,
last
,
dandelions
Mags
ace
Lots of lovely fluffy seeds for next year!
October 13th, 2023
Lesley
ace
What a change it has been. I love the light on these.
October 13th, 2023
