Last of the dandelions by pattyblue
Photo 841

Last of the dandelions

Taken on Monday on the last warm afternoon before this cold spell started.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
Lots of lovely fluffy seeds for next year!
October 13th, 2023  
Lesley ace
What a change it has been. I love the light on these.
October 13th, 2023  
