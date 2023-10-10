Previous
Spider in the hydrangeas by pattyblue
Photo 842

Spider in the hydrangeas

With a bit of ivy bokeh.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool!
October 13th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Incredible detail!
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise