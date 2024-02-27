Sign up
Previous
Photo 919
Bubbles
As I walked back into town the sun came out and the bubbles on the Selfridges building reflected in the windows of the fancy silk store.
It looked like the building was jammed full of white balloons.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
1
0
Pat
@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
919
photos
101
followers
101
following
251% complete
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
24th February 2024 1:13pm
Tags
bubbles
Mags
ace
How very cool! Great spot and shot.
February 27th, 2024
