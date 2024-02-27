Previous
As I walked back into town the sun came out and the bubbles on the Selfridges building reflected in the windows of the fancy silk store.
It looked like the building was jammed full of white balloons.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Pat

@pattyblue
I finished work in December after 42 years of being behind a desk. I live in England in the Midlands. I am now appreciating life...
Mags ace
How very cool! Great spot and shot.
February 27th, 2024  
