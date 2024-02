Lord Leycester hospital

My sister treated me to a day in Warwick today as an early birthday present.

This is the Lord Leycester hospital built in the late 1300s then gifted to Robert Dudley by Queen Elizabeth I to be used as a home for retired military men. It is still in use as this today and has 5 service men and wives currently living here.

We had a great day exploring the town and visiting the castle but didn't have enough time to do everything so we will return in the summer to explore more.